Dustin Martin and Isaiah Collins of Manheim Central School District, plate applesauce, carrots and celery that will be served along with lunch at Kraybill Mennonite School on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Students with special needs at Manheim Central High School are serving lunch to Kraybill students, gaining communication and math skills in the process.
Dustin Martin, Isaiah Collins and Kelly Engleof Manheim Central School District, plate applesauce, carrots and celery that will be served along with lunch at Kraybill Mennonite School on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Students with special needs at Manheim Central High School are serving lunch to Kraybill students, gaining communication and math skills in the process.
On a recent Tuesday afternoon, Alana Ruhl draped an apron around her neck, slid two plastic gloves onto her hands and fastened on her head a white cap with a picture of a fork, spoon and knife.
She stood in front of a heaping pot of ham balls for the sandwiches she was to help serve to students at Kraybill Mennonite School. The parochial school for kindergarten through eighth graders is about a 20-minute drive from Manheim Central High School, which Alana and her classmates attend.
Ruhl’s class serves lunch there twice a week. On this day, she was on bun duty: Take the bun, open it and place it on the plate. Simple, right?
But there was one problem.
“Can you see the world, Alana?” her teacher, Gail Troutman, shouted from across the room. “You look like you’re hiding under that hat!”
Ruhl lifted her head up and let out a heavy laugh. A nearby aide helped to fix her hat.
Such a task — adjusting a hat or separating a sandwich roll — can seem menial to some. But for Ruhl and her classmates — teenagers and 20-somethings in Manheim Central’s special needs class — it can be tricky.
Knowing how to scoop vegetables and drop them in the right spot on the plate, separate from other food. Understanding how to handle food based on its temperature. Making sure to isolate and slide each finger into a pair of gloves. Not to mention remembering how to make eye contact and conversation.
These are all tasks that take thought and effort for Troutman’s students.
“There are so many different things going on, all these processing things that we can take for granted,” she said.
Serving lunch at Kraybill has helped students to build those real world functional and transitional skills that should be invaluable once they leave Manheim Central. And it’s been something they look forward to every week.
At first, Troutman said, they were shy and uncomfortable. But now, “they feel at home, and they’re looking forward to seeing their friends.”
Even the drive over is fun. They talk. They laugh. They sing. One of their favorite songs: “Happy” by Pharrell Williams.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
It’s a win for Kraybill students, too.
Until last year, the school’s 119 students packed lunch. The school doesn’t have a cafeteria or food service staff. It doesn’t have the money, Kraybill Principal M.J. Smith said.
Then it started catering lunches from local companies and serving the meals in its multipurpose room — not much larger than a typical classroom. Students can now buy lunch and bring it back to their classrooms and eat.
But the school still needed servers. That’s where Manheim Central’s life skills class came in.
The class arrives at Kraybill every Tuesday and Thursday. Parent volunteers serve Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The students rotate from serving lunch and doing schoolwork. They serve food, wash dishes, wipe the tables, clean the floors and take out the trash.
“It’s a learning piece for them,” Smith said. “Our kids have lunch served to them. I don’t have to do it myself. It’s a win-win.”
Smith added that it helps her students interact with groups other than with whom they might typically engage.
“Through personal interaction, we can learn to accept everyone,” she said. “You just need exposure and to realize that people are people.”
After finishing a matching assignment involving kitchen measurements, it was now Isaiah Collins’ turn to serve up ham ball sandwiches. He typically uses an iPad app to communicate, but he’s not afraid of belting out his favorite catchphrase after he finishes a task.
After his first round of serving, Troutman asked how he did.
Echoing a catchphrase often used by Tony the Tiger, mascot for the cereal Frosted Flakes, Collins said, “I did grrrreat!”