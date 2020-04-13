A Fulton Township man is facing several charges after police say he assaulted several people, stole a medical bag belonging to EMS, and inappropriately touched a nurse.

Maurice Bare, 18, was under the influence of ecstasy, LSD and marijuana and covered in blood when Pennsylvania State police found him in the middle of Cooks Landing in Fulton Township around 5:45 a.m. Friday, according to court documents.

Bare, who was sleeping over at a friend's camper, began acting irate after ingesting drugs, court documents said. His friend called police after Bare began smacking his head against a door, causing about $1,000 worth of damage, an affidavit of probable cause said. Bare also broke a window, bathroom light fixture and multiple other items, court documents said.

As Bare's friend attempted to leave the camper with a woman, Bare struck his friend on the back of his head, causing several welts and lumps, and grabbed the woman's leg, the affidavit said.

Two medics, who responded to the scene before police, said they were talking to Bare when he became irate, lunged at them and punched both medics in the shoulders, police said.

The medics dropped their medical supply bag and fled, court documents said.

After Bare was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for his injuries, police were notified that the medics' supply bag, valued around $1,200 to $1,500, was missing from the scene. The bag was later found in Bare's vehicle, which had been relocated to his home in Peach Bottom, the affidavit said.

As he was being treated for his injuries at LGH, Bare inappropriately grabbed a nurse and made comments about "trying to get some," police said. Later, as Bare went to the bathroom, he began touching his genitals in front of medical staff and other patients.

Bare has been charged with aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking, simple assault, criminal mischief, open lewdness, harassment and disorderly conduct, court documents said.

Bare is currently out on $25,000 monetary bail, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled April 22.

