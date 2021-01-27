A 28-year-old man from Louisiana was charged with driving while intoxicated after he crossed over the center line in a silver pickup truck on Route 897 and crashed into a PT Cruiser Tuesday night near Peartown Road in West Cocalico Township, according to police.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m., according to police.

The driver of the PT Cruiser, a 66-year-old woman, was trapped inside and had to be freed by first responders with Denver Fire Company, police said. She was taken to Reading Hospital for "moderate" injuries.

After the collision, the man driving the truck continued for about a quarter of a mile, according to police. He was not injured.

Police are still investigating the crash and have not released the name of the man charged or the woman injured.

