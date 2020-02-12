Lancaster County’s governmental history is housed on paper and microfilm amid dozens of shelves and carousels in the basement of the county’s government center on North Queen Street.

The history — which predates the country’s founding — is housed in a massive climate-controlled room.

Deeds. Marriage licenses. Wills. Criminal and civil court documents. Treasurer and controller documents. Commissioner meetings.

It’s also the repository for official coroner documents.

And it was here where coroner documents pertaining to the 2003 death of federal prosecutor Jonathan Luna were recently found, despite the county’s coroner and solicitor offices’ belief the records were missing or with the FBI.

John Bennawit, the county archives manager, said to his knowledge, no one had ever asked for them.

Mostly, people use the archives to research family history or their homes, he said Tuesday while giving LNP | LancasterOnline reporters a tour. And most of that information is online now.

The archives also offer classes on genealogical sources and researching homes. Information is on its website.

Heather Tennies, director of archival services for LancasterHistory, said the two entities have a great relationship and are often sending researchers to one another.

The oldest item in the archives are documents such as minutes of the county commissioners, deeds and wills, which date to 1729, when the county was carved from Chester County.

Stored items

Bennawit showed some examples of what the archives house.

— A deed dated May, 24, 1800, written in exquisite penmanship.

— Commissioner minutes from 1730 detailing using John Postlethwaite’s tavern in Conestoga Township as the county courthouse.

— Bennawit’s great grandfather’s marriage license, dated Dec. 4., 1913.

Bennawit isn’t sure whether it was law or just the practice then, but because Barthol Bennawit was younger than 21 years old at the time, he needed parental permission to be married.

But here you won’t find, say, the gavel used by the county’s first judge.

“When you think of us, just think of records. We don’t acquire things like a museum or historical society,” Bennawit said.

Bennawit, who majored in history, said he enjoys connecting people with their past.

The archives were moved from the old county courthouse at King and Duke Street to the present location in 2010.

“The move here really helped us get organized,” Bennawit said.

It was also somewhat nerve-wracking, given the fragility of some of the materials.

For some time now, the archives have been getting fewer and fewer physical records from the modern era, Bennawit said. That’s because departments are keeping a digital record.

