Intersections in Ephrata and East Petersburg will receive upgrades thanks to state grants funded by red light and speed enforcement cameras in Philadelphia.

The Gov. Tom Wolf administration announced this week that 36 projects across the state will share in $15 million worth of Automated Red-Light Enforcement grants, which are funded by fines collected from drivers who are cited after being caught on red light or speed enforcement cameras.

Philadelphia is currently the sole funding source for the grants because its red-light enforcement program is the only one in the state which currently produces a net revenue. Nearly half of the funding from the program goes back to projects in the city.

This year, Ephrata received $222,400. It will use the funds to install new traffic lights, poles and Americans with Disabilities Actaccessible ramps for the intersection of South Reading Road (Route 272) and Old Mill Road. The intersection is also one of three which will be upgraded with radar detection, which allows traffic lights to temporarily change their timing to adapt to traffic congestion. The other two intersections are at State and Locust streets and State and Fulton streets.

East Petersburg received $113,600. It will use its funds to add radar detection, pedestrian countdown timers and reflective borders to traffic lights at two intersections: Main Street and Miller Road and Main Street and Enterprise Road.

Both boroughs plan to put the projects out for bid later this year.