There’s a stretch of road in Manheim Township that one reader sees as a “dangerous issue”: where Oregon Road and the west fork of Bushong Road connect with Oregon Pike (Route 272).

The reader, who passes through the area a lot to get to Lancaster city, reported having to take a detour a few months ago to get around a serious accident at the intersection. So the Watchdog investigated what it would take to make some changes there — possibly with a traffic light.

Manheim Township Manager Rick Kane agrees the intersection needs some work, but said there haven’t been any major accidents reported; it’s just a little “goofy.”

Drivers crossing between Oregon Road and Bushong Road aren’t able to cut straight across Route 272; they have to cross at an angle. Kane described the intersection as “two back-to-back T’s.” The Bushong Road intersection is about three car lengths north of the Oregon Road intersection.

Complicating matters: A Speedway gas station just south of the Oregon Road intersection causes some vehicles traveling southbound on Route 272 to slow down and signal as if turning onto Oregon Road, when in fact they are turning just south of it, creating confusion.

There aren’t any plans to change the intersection now, the manager said. Improvements to the area were originally considered in the scope of the township’s Oregon Village project. Because the project is tied up in a court battle, officials are waiting to see the outcome of the case before making a move.

Plans for the Oregon Village development are anchored around Oregon Dairy, which is just a mile south of the intersection.

Oregon Village developers filed an appeal in September to Manheim Township’s denial of their zoning application that would have made way for a major development. Apartments and townhouses totaling 554 housing units, a restaurant, a shopping center and a 120-room hotel are all included in the plan.

Traffic light installations usually involve jumping through a couple of hoops. Residents like our reader who are concerned about a problem spot should talk to their municipal officials. When the township recognizes the need, it will request a signal from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, which ultimately has to sign off on any light.

Kane said most of the township’s traffic lights have been part of development plans.

