Lancaster City Hall 2018
Lancaster City Hall

 RICHARD HERTZLER | Staff Photographer

Lancaster City Hall was without internet for almost a day after a contractor cut the fiber-optic line on Wednesday afternoon, according to the City of Lancaster. 

Internet was restored shortly after noon on Thursday, according to a tweet by City of Lancaster. 

A contractor doing work for Comcast on Christian Street took responsibility for the outage, which happened around Wednesday around 3:50 p.m. 

The line was cut on Christian Street, the city said. 

MAW Communications, based out of Reading, repaired the lines, which didn't seem to affect other city residents. 