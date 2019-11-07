Lancaster City Hall was without internet for almost a day after a contractor cut the fiber-optic line on Wednesday afternoon, according to the City of Lancaster.
Internet was restored shortly after noon on Thursday, according to a tweet by City of Lancaster.
A contractor doing work for Comcast on Christian Street took responsibility for the outage, which happened around Wednesday around 3:50 p.m.
The line was cut on Christian Street, the city said.
MAW Communications, based out of Reading, repaired the lines, which didn't seem to affect other city residents.
