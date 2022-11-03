An interfaith and interracial group from local Christian and Jewish congregations called for expanded access to voting and denounced Christian nationalism in searing, biblical terms at a rally Thursday in Binns Park.

The group, Power Interfaith Lancaster, welcomed the “Freedom Express” bus to the city, along with members from other Pennsylvania chapters of Power Interfaith. Members of the faith group are touring the state ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

Among a modest crowd of about 60 people Friday morning, with signs reading “Healing our faith in democracy,” two Rabbis and white and Black leaders from mainline Protestant churches called the Chrisitan nationalist movement a vehicle for fascism in the United States.

“We can declare that Christian nationalism is a counterfeit. It doesn’t fit with what God is saying,” said the Rev. Dawn Harmon, of A New Beginning Bible Fellowship Ministries. “Unlike true Christianity, it’s based on hate and separatism, while true Christianity is based on love and inclusiveness.”

Rabbi Jack Paskoff of Congregation Shaarai Shomayim referred to the famous quote from the Lutheran pastor Martin Niemöller, who spoke of his personal failure to confront the rise of Nazism in 1930s Germany – what Paskoff called a confession.

“Today, we must collectively vow that we'll never have to write our confessions for our silence,” Paskoff said.

The morning rally kicked off a series of events in Lancaster organized by Power Interfaith on Thursday, including a discussion of Christian nationalism led by Lancaster Theological Seminary professor Greg Carey, voter canvassing and an evening march from Shaari Shomayim to a prayer vigil at Penn Square featuring the Music for Everyone chorus.

The gathering was a reminder of the deep fissures among Christian communities in Lancaster County and nationwide with respect to cultural and political issues – from the role of public education to democracy and abortion.

“I grew up here and I know the religious climate here, and I know the religious climate particularly of white Christians here – boy, what a mixed bag,” said the Rev. Andrea Brown, of Grandview Church in Manheim Township, who spoke of volunteering at a former Planned Parenthood clinic in Lancaster that was bombed in 1991.

Though a suspect was never identified, “that person believed the same lies that we are hearing from white Christian nationalists now,” Brown said.

The term Christian nationalism, or white Christian nationalism, refers to a social movement that believes American government should be explicitly Christian, and civic life should be prescribed. Some Christian nationalists openly reject the First Amendment clause that the government cannot make any laws establishing religion.

Critics argue the movement is also rooted in ideas from past white supremacist movements and age-old antisemitic tropes – that an evil global elite is controlling world events and engaging in secret crimes, like drinking the blood of children.

Leaders from Jewish, Episcopal, Quaker, Methodist, Baptist, Unitarian Universalist and African Methodist Episcopal churches, among others, delivered messages celebrating the differences among cultural groups and attacking social inequality.

The event did not promote or campaign for specific candidates, and several speakers said they wished for as many people to vote as possible.

But they also made references to hot-button political fights locally. Speakers several times called out the Lancaster County Board of Elections, which voted earlier this year to remove a dropbox for mail-in ballots before the May 17 primary.

“That is an act of voter suppression, and we reject it,” said the Rev. Matthew Lenahan, pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Akron. “We stand here today to remind them we are people who have a right to vote, and you can’t take that away from us.”

The two Republican commissioners who approved the dropbox removal, Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, have argued that the dropbox posed security issues for the county’s election system, and it is not legal under state law.

Nowhere does the Pennsylvania election code address dropboxes.

“I understand that many of you have very sincerely held beliefs about this (dropbox),” Parsons told residents in April who opposed the removal. “It is a minor change. … You still have a lot of options (to vote). The idea that this is a significant burden I disagree with.”

The two Republican commissioners have also called for a full repeal of Act 77, legislation from 2019 that introduced no-excuse mail-in voting in Pennsylvania.

Video evidence from around the country during the 2020 presidential election showed instances of voters delivering more than one mail-in ballot to drop boxes, leading conspiracy theorists to suspect the practice as a source of election fraud.

No clear evidence has emerged connecting people delivering ballots for others to a scheme to subvert election results. The lack of clarity and legal fights from the changes brought by Act 77 is leading people to doubt the integrity of elections, Parsons and D’Agostino have argued.

Democratic County Commissioner John Trescot was briefly on hand for the rally, as well as Democrat Bob Hollister, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker for the 11th Congressional District seat.