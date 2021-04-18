Businesses have begun calling Columbia Borough for more information about its proposed light-industrial business park even though the borough has yet to purchase the land.

The borough recently unveiled a timeline that would have it buy in July the 58-acre former McGinness airfield property near Manor, South Ninth and South 12th streets. Plans are to develop about 40 acres into an innovation and technology campus. The rest of the space is expected to be used for a hiking trail through a nature preserve and a children’s playground.

Construction, which could begin in 2022, hinges on the borough council approving the purchase and development, which borough manager Mark Stivers has advanced as an investment in the future.

“This is not about purchasing a property,” Stivers told council members at a recent meeting. “This is about creating a prosperous future for this borough.”

Stivers said he already is fielding phone calls from prospective tenants and has conducted “serious conversations” with representatives of a company that provides training and testing for unmanned aircraft. Also, local business owners have mentioned they may want to move to or expand to the proposed park.

“My information says there is a need for industrial land,” Stivers said. “I strongly believe there will be serious interest. I feel confident we will be able to fill all the acreage.”

Last piece of developable land

Engineers began this week photographing the site, and collecting geological and environmental samples so ELA Group can create a site plan. The Lititz-based civil engineering company has partnered with Columbia to help develop the property, which sits on the western end of Lancaster County.

“This is an important piece of land,” said Rick Jackson, ELA’s vice president of landscape architecture. He said a future business development would attract tenants because of its proximity to routes 30 and 283. “It’s a really good location. It will fit into the fabric of the community.”

In addition to helping the county, the proposed development should aid the borough.

“This is important because we need to shore up Columbia’s tax base, and this is the last piece of developable land in the borough,” Borough President Heather Zink said.

Columbia almost bought the property in 2017 but canceled the deal because of a lack of interested tenants.

“What’s changed is that we have viable plans to fill this park,” Zink said.

‘A lot of growth’

Lisa Riggs isn’t surprised there’s interest in Columbia’s plans.

“We don’t have chunks of land like this in the county,” said Riggs, president of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, a nonprofit that promotes the economic well-being of the county. She said ECD has struggled to help some businesses who have asked about available space in the last six months.

“We’re seeing a lot of growth now,” she said.

A March LNP | LancasterOnline report showed that industrial space for rent or sale in Lancaster County is in high demand and difficult to obtain. Addressing the shortage is key to the county’s economic health. Federal data shows that manufacturing accounts for more than 20% of the county’s $26.9 billion in annual gross domestic product — the value of goods produced and services provided.

In assessing the Columbia site, ELA will create two separate master plans, drafting a proposal that considers the needs of neighborhoods near the property.

“We’re looking for the least impact,” Jackson said.

Current zoning calls for business or light industry.

Money for the $1.495 million purchase will come from more than $9 million collected when the borough sold a sewer plant in 2016. Stivers also plans to apply for a partial reimbursement of the purchase price from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources because plans call to preserve a natural area.

Unsolved problems

The borough still needs to solve some problems, though. No one knows who owns a 1.1-acre parcel included in the property; the borough is conducting a title search. A steep slope into a quarry renders some of the land unusable. Also, engineers must drill through the former runway to figure out what materials were used to make the fill.

“I know there were concerns,” Stivers said, referring to the first time the borough attempted to buy the property. This time council authorized an in-depth environmental study.

Council must approve the purchase, and the matter should come before the board in June.

Zink supports the measure after her two prerequisites were incorporated in the deal. The borough would sell the developed park within five years.

“I wanted an exit strategy,” Zink said. “I do not want the borough to be in the real estate business.”

She also sought and received plans for a park on the property.

“I wanted a recreation area for that part of town,” she said.

The airfield, which initially had two turf landing strips, was built, owned and operated by George C. McGinness, according to his obituary published by LNP | LancasterOnline in March 2011.

McGinness, who died at age 96, taught flying classes at the site. The U.S. Navy veteran also taught physical education at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster for 36 years and served as a member of Columbia Borough Council, including time as its president, for 36 years.