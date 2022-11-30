Higher interest earnings over the next year will help Lancaster County government avoid increasing property tax rates for the 10th year in a row, according to a new budget model for 2023 that county officials formally released to the public on Wednesday.

The budget proposal, available online, shows the county government spending $10 million more from its main general fund compared to the 2022 budget. Inflation, rising salaries and health care costs are the primary reasons for the 6% increase.

The rise in projected interest earnings is significant. Last year, budget officials predicted the county’s general fund would get about $110,000 from interest from its savings accounts in 2022. For 2023, they expect the county to earn $6.8 million from interest.

The higher interest earnings are the result of the county’s decision to invest some of $106 million in federal funds awarded to the county under the American Rescue Plan Act. To date, the county has spent about $30 million in ARPA funds on eligible projects, with the remaining amount earning interest.

That money will help cover increased personnel and other costs. Over the past year, county officials agreed to raise the minimum wage for county workers to $15 per hour and increase salaries for non-union employees who were found to be making less than their peers in a compensation study. The board of commissioners also agreed to increase pay for unionized workers.

Health insurance rates for county employees are expected to jump by nearly 39% next year, according to preliminary budget materials.

The preliminary 2023 budget doesn’t account for the potential that the board of commissioners could decide to use ARPA funds to cushion the general fund, which pays for the county’s general operations (federal and state grants largely fund the county’s social service agencies like the Office of Aging and Children & Youth Agency).

In December 2021 and January 2022, the board approved putting $9 million in ARPA funds into the general fund to cover “lost revenue,” which can include smaller-than-expected growth, according to the law’s rules.

At a Tuesday meeting, Republican Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons said they were open to doing the same before the close of the 2022 budget year. The ARPA law also allows the county to fund new employees with federal recovery funds, to get back to pre-pandemic staffing levels.

Lancaster County Budget Director Patrick Mulligan said Tuesday that he estimated the county could use ARPA funds to offset as much as $16.5 million, mostly in payroll costs, for 2022.

D’Agostino noted the county could do that for both 2023 and 2024, according to the ARPA rules.

That would open up county tax revenue for other items, like financing the construction of a new county prison, D’Agostino said.

D’Agostino and Parsons argued that ARPA and other spending measures from the federal government during the pandemic created the inflationary problem. Therefore, it made sense to use as much recovery money as possible on county government costs.

“To me, it's important we help taxpayers for something we must do by using these funds,” D’Agostino said, referring to the new prison project.

Democratic Commissioner John Trescot disagreed, saying he believed the ARPA law was passed to help governments address services and other needs that went unfunded or underfunded during the pandemic. The county may have lost workers in recent years, he said, but its revenues from property taxes and fees have remained stable.

“Certainly, since things like the ARPA rules say you should not spend the money on prisons and other things, it feels sort of disingenuous to say, ‘Let's move it down to the general fund so we can spend it on the prison,’” Trescot said. “Prison is a separate project and that will be funded as necessary.”

The board of commissioners will hold an extended budget hearing for the public at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Lancaster County Government Center Annex, located on the first floor. The meeting will include discussion of raising the salaries of county elected officials from 2024 to 2027, including salaries for the commissioners, clerk of courts, sheriff, register of wills, prothonotary, treasurer and coroner.

New ARPA approvals

On Wednesday, the board unanimously approved two new ARPA grants related to county operations. It approved $291,000 to PrimeCare for providing additional medical staff at the Lancaster County Prison in 2021 and 2022, and $330,000 for a set of new cybersecurity services for the IT department.

It also approved a $150,000 ARPA grant to an outside organization: Faith Friendship Ministries, for medical kiosks and an expanded wraparound porch at its personal care home in Mountville.