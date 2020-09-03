Inspections found infection control problems at 3 Lancaster County nursing homes

Staff at three Lancaster County nursing homes failed to fully follow infection control measures meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, inspection reports from the state Health Department show.

The reports do not suggest that the mistakes resulted in new infections.

Deficiencies were found at Conestoga View, Newport Meadows and Rose City nursing and rehabilitation centers in Lancaster Township, Christiana and in Lancaster city, respectively.

The health department required each to take corrective action.

Conestoga View

A report said a nurse’s aide on July 14 failed to properly wear an N-95 mask while on a quarantine unit. A manager instructed her to don a mask properly. But five minutes later, the aide again had the mask hanging from her neck.

The aide asked to be off the unit and left after being instructed a second time, the report said.

Separately, a nurse was observed July 14 putting a pill that fell onto the medication cart into a medication cup for delivery to a resident instead of discarding the pill. The nurse handled the pill without wearing gloves, the report said.

In an email to LNP | LancasterOnline, Conestoga View executive director Howard Hay said the 446-bed facility disagrees with the health department’s findings and has requested an informal dispute resolution.

“Our staff continue to follow Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines,” Hay said. “Our residents’ care and staff safety remain our first priority.”

The Health Department approved Conestoga View’s correction plan July 29, the report said.

Newport Meadows

A report said the 139-bed facility in June failed to practice proper infection control for residents sharing a bathroom.

One resident, who was on droplet precautions because of suspected COVID-19 infection, shared a bathroom with a resident in an adjacent room who had tested negative, the report said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

After the deficiency came to light, staff provided a bedside commode for the resident with a suspected case. The resident subsequently tested negative.

No issues were reported for other residents.

Newport Meadows completed a plan of correction, and on July 10 was found in compliance with infection control measures, the report said.

Newport Meadows did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

Rose City

The 124-bed facility was found deficient because some staff did not follow protective equipment protocols.

The report said a nurse on July 17 was caring for a second-floor resident while wearing a gown backwards and open. The nurse and other second-floor employees were also not wearing face shields.

Separately, a Red Rose city employee, while wearing only a mask, transferred soiled gowns to a wheeled bin in a room where staff put on and take off protective gear, the report said. The employee then wheeled the bin through a nursing unit to an elevator.

The employee said he forgot to wear gloves, gown and face shield.

The inspection also found no signs on five rooms of residents indicating that protective gear was to be worn in caring for them.

In addition, a first-floor resident on quarantine status was seen returning to his room from a therapy session while not wearing a mask.

The Health Department approved Rose City’s correction plan Aug. 28, the report said.

Rose City did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment.