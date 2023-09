The Norman Wood Bridge over the Susquehanna River will have temporary lane closures starting Monday due to a bridge inspection, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Inspectors will be using a crane to inspect the bridge, which carries Route 372 between Martic Township, southwest of Willow Street, and York County.

Weather permitting, work will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily Monday through Sept. 25, including the weekend.