When: Leacock Township supervisors, June 3.

What happened: During a meeting held with a 10-person attendance limit, the board approved a design for a sign to be installed in front of The Inn at Kitchen Kettle Village on Old Philadelphia Pike in Intercourse.

Why it matters: Kitchen Kettle is an outdoor shopping complex that features gift shops, eateries and an active canned foods kitchen. The property owners have submitted designs for a monument-style sign to replace an existing sign near the main entrance. The sign’s face is expected to be 48 feet tall and 96 feet wide, connected to two pressure-treated posts with concrete footers.

What’s next: Board Chairman Frank Howe said the owners now must apply for a permit. Howe predicts the new sign will be installed within the next month or two.