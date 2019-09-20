Two friends' attempt to clear a 2003 conviction, via a false confession, was ruled by a judge to be a "ploy for both men to avoid consequences," the Lancaster County District Attorney's office said.

Kalvin McCullough and Lamar Clark thought they had found a loophole in the system and tried to concoct a false confession that would clear McCullough of an attempted murder conviction in 2003, according to the district attorney's office.

McCullough is serving a 38 to 76-year sentence for shooting a Stevens College student near campus in 2003, paralyzing the teen.

Clark is serving a 38-and-a-half to 87-year sentence for opening fire inside a Lancaster city bar in 2014, killing one man and injuring others.

According to the district attorney's office, McCullough presented a confession affidavit from Clark that claimed Clark was actually the person who pulled the trigger in 2003, paralyzing 18-year-old Joseph Rodgers.

Prosecutors said that the duo thought that if the attempted murder charge fell on Clark, the statute of limitations would have expired by now and neither man could be sentenced for the crime.

They were wrong, according to County Judge Jeffery Wright, who rejected the request and said the confession "at worst, may amount to perjury," the district attorney's office said.

During the hearing in February, assistant district attorney Gregory Seiders showed evidence that the inmates had used emails to concoct the plan, using an intermediary.

In one email, sent to Clark from the intermediary, it says that McCullough found a "crazy loop hole but [McCullough] needs your help in order for him to succeed."

"Make it happen," was Clark's response.

Both men are still in prison after the failed attempt.

