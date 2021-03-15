A Michigan prison inmate is accused of sexually assaulting a girl in Lancaster County from 2015 and 2018, according to court documents.

David Rivera, 55, of Richmond, Michigan, was charged on Feb. 16 with sexually assaulting and exposing himself to the girl in Manor Township, according to court documents.

The girl was 13 years old when the assaults began, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police said the assaults happened at two different locations in the township.

Rivera faces seven felonies and two misdemeanors. He has not been arraigned on the charges.

Rivera is serving a three- to 15-year sentence in a Michigan prison for causing a crash that killed a 60-year-old woman and seriously injured another woman in February 2018, according to the Times Herald. He was intoxicated at the time of the crash, the Port Huron, Michigan, media outlet reported. He was sentenced in November 2018.