An inmate at Lancaster County Prison was found dead Sunday evening, according to a press release from the Lancaster County Commissioners.

Luis Ortiz-Velazquez, 71, was found unresponsive in his cell at 8:53 P.M. Sunday evening, according to the news release. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The release did not say the death was COVID-19 related and said it is still under investigation.

Warden Cheryl Steberger said the inmate was being housed in the isolation unit where new inmates who are showing signs of infection are taken, but added that inmates are taken there when they show any symptoms, such as a cough, and that it does not necessarily mean he had the coronavirus.

County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni said Tuesday the result of a COVID-19 test was negative.

Ortiz-Velazquez entered the prison on June 25 on two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and two counts conspiracy to commit the same.