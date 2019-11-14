James Shealer

Adams County Prison inmate James Shealer escaped on Thursday morning, according to state police. 

An Adams County Prison inmate escaped early Thursday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

James Shealer, 37, escaped around 7 a.m., according to police.

He was last seen wearing orange sweatpants and a white t-shirt. Police said Shealer is 5-foot-8 and approximately 170 pounds.

Police ask that anyone who sees Shealer, call 911 immediately or call state police in Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.

Shealer was servicing prison time for driving under the influence, state police said. 