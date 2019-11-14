An Adams County Prison inmate escaped early Thursday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
James Shealer, 37, escaped around 7 a.m., according to police.
He was last seen wearing orange sweatpants and a white t-shirt. Police said Shealer is 5-foot-8 and approximately 170 pounds.
Police ask that anyone who sees Shealer, call 911 immediately or call state police in Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.
Shealer was servicing prison time for driving under the influence, state police said.
