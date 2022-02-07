An inmate at Lancaster County Prison who was found unresponsive in his cell last week died on Saturday, Lancaster County Commissioners announced.

The inmate was 35-year-old Paul William Reardon.

Reardon was found unresponsive at 11:46 a.m. on Feb. 1, during a routine check of his cell, county officials said. Prison staff called 911 and performed CPR on him and used an AED.

He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital and was pronounced dead on Saturday at 9:50 p.m., officials said. The cause and manner of death have not yet been released.

Reardon was admitted to the prison on Jan. 29, after being charged with robbery, conspiracy and retail theft, officials said. His bail was $250,000.

Lancaster city police are handing the investigation.