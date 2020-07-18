A Lancaster County Prison inmate has died a day after he was found hanging in his cell, officials said in a news release from the Lancaster County commissioners.
Justin Alcholz, 30, was unresponsive when he was found Friday at 8:17 p.m., and prison staff conducted CPR, used an automated external defibrillator and called 911, according to the release.
Lancaster city fire and EMS crews also conducted “life-saving efforts,” and the inmate was taken to Lancaster General Hospital where he died Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Alcholz was found during a routine check of the cell, according to the release. City police are conducting an investigation.
He was committed to the prison on July 11. According to the release, he had a state parole detainer and was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, flight to avoid apprehension, reckless driving and other summary offenses.