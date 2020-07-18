A Lancaster County Prison inmate has died a day after he was found hanging in his cell, officials said in a news release from the Lancaster County commissioners.

Justin Alcholz, 30, was unresponsive when he was found Friday at 8:17 p.m., and prison staff conducted CPR, used an automated external defibrillator and called 911, according to the release.

Lancaster city fire and EMS crews also conducted “life-saving efforts,” and the inmate was taken to Lancaster General Hospital where he died Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Alcholz was found during a routine check of the cell, according to the release. City police are conducting an investigation.

He was committed to the prison on July 11. According to the release, he had a state parole detainer and was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, flight to avoid apprehension, reckless driving and other summary offenses.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County news: