A Lancaster County Prison inmate claims in an excessive force lawsuit that one guard beat him while he was handcuffed last fall, then — after he formally complained — another guard called him a snitch and punched him in the face.

The civil rights suit, filed in Pennsylvania’s Eastern District on June 12, is the third federal claim filed this year against the prison.

Dwayne Anthony Tyler, 33, of Lancaster, is seeking $100,000, plus punitive damages and other costs. The suit accuses the prison of ignoring excessive force, thereby creating an atmosphere that allowed abuse to continue unchecked.

The suit names as defendants the county and prison board, Warden Cheryl Steberger and guards David Hines, David Ramos and Ezekiel Ramos.

County solicitor Chris Hausner said Friday the county hadn't been served the suit, so she could not comment.

According to the suit, Tyler had a medical emergency in his cell on Nov. 4, 2019. As he began talking to a nurse, Hines slammed Tyler into a chair, the suit said, and when Hines returned Tyler to his cell, Hines entered the cell in violation of protocol and began beating him while Tyler was still handcuffed.

The beating, including two punches to the chest, caused Tyler to fall into a desk and sink, causing pain and injury to his back and hand, the suit said.

Tyler filed a grievance about the incident, but the suit does not say when.

On February 21, the suit said, either David Ramos or Ezekiel Ramos attacked Tyler in his cell by punching him in the face and calling him a snitch.

Tyler's attorney, Jeffery Paul, said Friday that the attack was in retaliation for Tyler filing the grievance.

Lancaster city police arrested Tyler, of the 700 block of South Plum Street, on Oct. 26 and charged him with aggravated assault, stalking, false identification and drug charges. Police said he attacked a woman and a man with pepper spray, beat them with a wooden post and threw rocks at them for more than 10 minutes. He is awaiting trial.

Tyler's suit, like the two previous suits file this year, claims excessive force and a culture that allows it at the prison.

In May, former inmate Braxton Witherspoon, of Columbia, claimed in his suit that a guard shoved him into a wall when he became frustrated at the man's difficulty walking in prison footwear due to an amputated toe. The county has not responded to his claims, according to a review of online court filings.

In February, Hilary Caleb Gbotoe, of Lancaster, claimed a guard twice threw him against a wall and pushed him without reason in August 2019 while he was returning to his cell, reinjuring a gunshot wound. He's seeking more than $100,000. The county denied Gbotoe's claims in April and asked a judge to dismiss the case; a conference is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2021. Gbotoe is represented by the same lawyer who filed Tyler’s case.

