A Lancaster County Prison inmate claims a guard twice threw him against a wall and pushed him without reason in August 2019 while he was returning to his cell, reinjuring a gunshot wound.

Hilary Caleb Gbotoe, 22, of Lancaster, is seeking more than $100,000 in his Feb. 14 federal civil rights suit filed in Pennsylvania's Eastern District.

He claims excessive force, assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He also accuses the prison of condoning inmate assaults and failing to properly train and discipline staff.

Warden Cheryl Steberger and county solicitor Chris Hausner said they couldn't comment on litigation.

In his suit, Gbotoe said a fight broke out near his cell Aug. 5, 2019, and guards told inmates to return to their cells.

Gbotoe was moving very slowly to his cell because he still had a .36-caliber bullet lodged in his hip from being shot in the stomach in October 2018, his suit said.

As he was moving, guard Ryan McCleod grabbed him in the back and threw him against a wall, the suit said.

Gbotoe told McCleod to relax and that he was still suffering from his injuries, but McCleod again threw him against a wall, then pushed him into his cell, the suit said.

Being thrown against the wall, Gbotoe's suit said, caused additional injury, emotional distress and pain and suffering.

Steberger said McCleod is still employed and Gbotoe is in general population.

Generally speaking, Steberger said, lawsuits don't result in work changes for guards or housing changes for inmates.

The suit names the county, prison board, Steberger and McCleod as defendants.

Gbotoe was taken to prison Feb. 2, 2019, after he was charged with illegally possessing a gun in January, according to online court records. He cannot have a gun because he's a felon. A trial hasn't been scheduled.

He's also awaiting trial on a charge he tried to enter a building in the 100 block of Locust Street in August 2018.

Gbotoe has felony convictions for stalking in 2018 and risking a catastrophe in 2017, after he threatened to burn down his house.

Gbotoe's attorney was out of town and unavailable for comment.

