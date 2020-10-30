Prison

The Lancaster County Prison is pictured in this file photo.

 Hertzler

An inmate of Lancaster County Prison who was hospitalized with COVID-19 has died, prison officials said Friday.

Richard Young, 66, died Oct. 22 acute respiratory distress caused by pneumonia, which was caused by COVID-19, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's office.

Young was admitted to the prison on Aug. 21, a time when cases were on the rise at the facility, and he tested positive on Sept. 4. 

On Sept. 6 he was admitted to Lancaster General Hospital for his COVID-19 symptoms, where he remained until his death.

Warden Cheryl Steberger did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.

