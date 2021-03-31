A man serving a sentence at Lancaster County Prison says he is pressing charges against a correctional officer who allegedly punched him in the face.

Antonio Farrell, 31, of Newnan, GA, said that he was laying on his bed on March 21 when a corrections officer entered his cell and told Farrell it was time to take his allergy and anxiety medication.

Farrell said he declined because he was grieving the passing of his uncle. He said the officer then kicked his bunk to get him to stand up, which he did.

“And he just punched me straight in the mouth,” Farrell said. “My lip was busted wide open and it was swollen.”

Farrell was arrested in Lancaster city in December 2019 on drug-related charges. He pleaded guilty in January and is currently serving an 18-to-36-month sentence.

Farrell’s sister, Latoya Farrell, said she reported the incident to the prison’s internal investigator, who in turn referred it to county detectives for investigation.

Warden Cheryl Steberger she reviewed a video of the incident and that “it is not in line with what the inmate alleges.”

An official with the union representing prison guards declined to comment.

District Attorney Heather Adams said her office's detectives investigate all use of force instances at the prison and confirmed they are looking into the incident alleged by Farrell.

Steberger did not say if the officer accused of punching Farrell has been reassigned until the investigation is completed.