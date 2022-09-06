Emergency crews responded to a crash involving two SUVs and a school bus that happened late Tuesday afternoon in East Donegal Township.

A supervisor with Lancaster County Wide Communications said initial reports indicated that students weren't on the bus at the time of the crash, but wasn't clear if that was the case.

The crash happened near Donegal Springs Road and Colebrook Road in East Donegal Township shortly before 4 p.m., according to dispatch reports.

There are injuries, but it is unclear which vehicle has the injured persons or the extent of the injuries, according to a dispatch supervisor. The road is currently closed, according to dispatch reports.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated as more information becomes available.