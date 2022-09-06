Emergency crews responded to a crash involving two SUVs and a school bus that happened late Tuesday afternoon in East Donegal Township.

The bus carried a non-public school student, according to Donegal School District Superintendent Michael Lausch.

The crash happened near Donegal Springs Road and Colebrook Road in East Donegal Township shortly before 4 p.m., according to dispatch reports.

There are injuries, but it is unclear which vehicle has the injured persons or the extent of the injuries, according to a dispatch supervisor. The road was closed shortly after the crash, but has since re-opened.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated as more information becomes available.