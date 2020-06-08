Injuries were reported after a near head-on crash Monday morning near the intersection of Auction and Lancaster roads in Penn Township.

That’s according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officers, who were called about 7:26 a.m. to a crash near the 1200 block of Lancaster Road.

“There were minor injuries reported after the near head-on crash,” police said.

Police provided few details about the crash but said that the roadway had to be closed until a “rescue” was completed.

Additional information is likely to be released at a later time, police said.