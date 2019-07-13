Two people were transported to Lancaster General Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in West Lampeter Township on Saturday afternoon, police said.

An Enterprise box truck and a minivan collided at Eshelman Mill Road and Locust Lane around 2:20 p.m.

The call was originally dispatched as entrapment but West Lampeter police said all four people involved were out of the vehicles when they arrived.

Police said that a male and a female were taken to the hospital and their injuries were unknown.

Eshelman Mill Road was closed between Birch Drive and Locust Lane for more than an hour after the crash.