Two people were transported to Lancaster General Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in West Lampeter Township on Saturday afternoon, police said.
An Enterprise box truck and a minivan collided at Eshelman Mill Road and Locust Lane around 2:20 p.m.
The call was originally dispatched as entrapment but West Lampeter police said all four people involved were out of the vehicles when they arrived.
Police said that a male and a female were taken to the hospital and their injuries were unknown.
Eshelman Mill Road was closed between Birch Drive and Locust Lane for more than an hour after the crash.