At least two people were "seriously injured" in a crash involving one car and two motorcycles in East Drumore Township, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The crash happened around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Route 272 and Buck Road.

Pennsylvania State Police were still on the scene at 5 p.m.

State police said that the crash is still being investigated and there is no update on the severity of the injuries.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

More Lancaster County police news: