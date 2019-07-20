At least two people were injured after a two-car crash Saturday afternoon in Lancaster City.
The crash happened at Orange and Lime streets a little after noon, near the YWCA.
A witness said the driver of the Nissan Rogue drove through a red light at Lime Street, hitting a Volkswagen SUV. The Nissan then hit a tree and flipped.
At least two people were taken to the hospital from the Nissan, but the occupants of the Volkswagen were not seriously injured.
Lancaster City police said that the extent of their injuries is unknown.