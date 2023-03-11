Food distributor and processor Ingredients Plus recently earned a food safety stamp of approval from the British Retail Consortium for its recently completed plant in East Hempfield Township.

The BRC Global Standards for Food Safety is among the world’s most widely recognized standard for suppliers, with more than 28,000 facilities worldwide passing the audit and earning certification.

“We received the full certification. This is a complete assurance to our customers. It tells them the top agency certified our entire operation so they can rely on the quality of the products,” said Erin Johnson, vice president of organizational strategy and development for Ingredients Plus. “The company passed BRC Version 8 Category 15, which is the category associated with product, process, and industry. As we diversify our ingredient offerings, there are added versions of certifications we will pursue.”

BRC’s global standard for food safety was created to ensure supplier compliance and secure retailers’ ability to guarantee the quality and safety of the food products they sell. The certification is used worldwide as a framework for retailers and processors to assist with the production of safe food and the selection of reliable suppliers.

Headquartered in Lakeville, New York, Ingredients Plus expanded its geographical reach in 2022 with a 20,000-square-foot plant at 3901 Nolt Road, reinforcing its ability to serve customers across the northeast and mid-Atlantic region by rail and the company-owned logistics fleet. The East Hempfield Township plant, the only one in Pennsylvania, employs approximately 15 people.

“It’s not a massive operation but once we have everything in place and are fully operational by the end of year, we would have about 20 employees,” Johnson said.

The technology-driven solutions provider of ingredients also services major food manufacturers in this area.

The operations elements of the East Hempfield Township facility, such as research, product transfer, storage, and truck and rail transport, mirror those in place at Ingredients Plus’ flagship facility in Lakeville.

“We own our own transport fleet and tightly manage the delivery window to our clients. We are able to transit products sometimes the same day to our customers in the area and customers in the Mid Atlantic,” Johnson said.

Ingredients Plus (formerly Sweeteners Plus) changed its name in November to reflect its growth from a regional provider of a core number of sweetening products to a national processor and distributor of liquid and dry ingredients for all sizes of food and beverage makers as well as non-food industries like pharmaceuticals.

The new name, which was part of a rebranding campaign, reflects the company’s expanding fulfilment capabilities and logistics for a nationwide line-up of customers.