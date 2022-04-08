More than $25 million is headed to the Lancaster metro area for public transit, after a spending bill from Congress finalized a new funding stream created by last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The Federal Transit Administration released the allocations to metros areas across the country earlier this week, ending uncertainty of exactly how much additional money public transit agencies would receive this year through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

South Central Transit Authority Executive Director Greg Downing said Amtrak and the Red Rose Transit Authority together will share the $25 million, based on the law’s funding formula. SCTA operates both RRTA and the Berks Area Regional Transit Authority.

“It’ll allow us, first off, to fund new service,” Downing said. “It'll also keep us up to date as far as maintaining a state of good repair, and it will continue to allow us to stay current with our bus purchases and things of that nature – especially with the advent of new service that we're looking at, (which is) on the horizon.”

Downing provided a breakdown of where the money will go based on federal formulas:

$13.1 million for the operation and maintenance of Amtrak Keystone Service.

$10.8 million to the RRTA, over half directed at capital improvements.

$623,000 to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for enhanced mobility for seniors and persons with disabilities in Lancaster metro.

$513,000 to RRTA to purchase buses.

The funding streams vary based on which grant program it goes through. Some funding first goes to PennDOT, which in turn distributes to Amtrak or RRTA.

The funding is dedicated to Lancaster’s “Urbanized Area,” which includes Lancaster city and surrounding areas. It does not include the entire county.