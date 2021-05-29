Driven by concern over rising prices, residents polled in Lancaster County are less rosy about the economy than a month ago, according to a survey from the Center for Regional Analysis.

The six-point dip in the local consumer confidence score to 88.8 in May continues a seesaw effect seen since the center at the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County began conducting the survey in April of last year.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the consumer sentiment score has gone up or down for a month or two, only to then go in the other direction.

Still, May’s score of 88.8 is a marked improvement from less than 75 in May 2020.

“May’s shift in consumer sentiment highlights that positive attitudes are tenuous and require steady monitoring,” Center for Regional Analysis economist Naomi Young said in a written statement. “It is still too early to suggest that the results are a red flag for the economy. Despite the fall in consumer sentiment, the score remained well above last year’s levels.”

The concerns over inflation may also indicate a return to more normal economic conditions for families in Lancaster County.

“It is the first time since the pandemic that households signaled shifting their focus away from the pandemic and back to more traditional economic factors, such as inflation,” Young said in a statement.

The poll is conducted each month by the center in partnership with LNP Media Group.

Concern about prices

May’s dip raises concerns about the staying power of the current economic rebound, Young said.

Certain consumer goods have seen a historic jump in price recently, according to the Consumer Price Index from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The price index of used cars and trucks rose 10% in April alone, according to the BLS data. It’s the largest one-month increase since metric started in 1953.

Gasoline prices increased 50% between last month and April 2020, the highest increase over a 12-month period since January of 2010, according to BLS statistics.

As a whole, all consumer items have increased by 4.2% in the past year.

“Prices on commodities and food are too high for people to sustain for a long period of time,” said one respondent in the local survey, when asked about the county’s economic outlook for the next year. Those who provide comments to the survey are not asked to provide their names.

Other common concerns for the future included high government spending, labor shortages, income and wealth inequality and social division.

“There is division in every aspect of life,” one respondent said.

Local consumer confidence scores have consistently been higher than national survey results collected by the University of Michigan. May was no different. The national score was six points lower, 82.8.

Local and national data also still show strong consumer spending levels in the first three months of 2021, Young said in the report. Consumer spending is the principal driver of the American economy.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told members of Congress in a Thursday hearing that the current higher-than-normal level of inflation is temporary but could last through the rest of the year.

Officials at the Federal Reserve said in April that the recent inflation has been driven by supply-chain issues and are not likely to last in the long term.