An Indiana man secretly took pictures of a 14-year-old girl in a swimsuit with his smartphone, according to Pequea Township police.

Shane Adrian Miner, 24, of North Bend, was charged Tuesday with one count each of corruption of a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor, and invasion of privacy, a second-degree misdemeanor, on Tuesday.

According to charging documents, police were called to a property in the 200 block of Indian Hill Road on Monday.

Miner showed police the photos on his phone, which included pictures of the girl's legs while she was sitting across from Miner at a table, according to the documents. Miner told police he knew the pictures were inappropriate and that he thought she was 16, the documents said.

Miner was being held at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $10,000 bail.