Former Lancaster city mayoral and City Council candidate Willie E. Shell Sr. has entered the current City Council race as an independent, setting him against a group of party-supported Democratic candidates in the November general election.

Shell, owner of garbage hauler Shell’s Disposal, is the first non-Democrat to enter the council race in a city where registered voters are overwhelmingly Democratic. A tense primary election season, marked by disagreement over how well elected officials address community concerns, produced a ballot of party-backed incumbents and a political newcomer who received the support of local party heavyweights.

A resident of the city’s southeast quadrant, Shell has previously run for city office to improve conditions in his neighborhood. He said he’s running for one of three open four-year council seats to be a voice for the southeast.

“I’ve been in the southeast for over 40 years. It’s been neglected. People are always complaining about street cleaning, parking and affordable housing. We have streets that have not had any attention to them,” Shell said.

Shell’s candidacy continues a push for greater representation of the southeast quadrant after southeast candidates failed to progress past the primary. Democrats Tene Darby and Andre Gilbert were unsuccessful in their campaigns, which focused heavily on bringing more attention to the southeast. There are currently no City Council members who live in the southeast.

The independent had unsuccessful runs for City Council in 2005, 2007 and 2017 as a Democrat. In 2021, Shell made the switch to independent when he challenged Mayor Danene Sorace in her campaign for a second term.

Incumbents Amanda Bakay and Jaime Arroyo are running for their second term on Lancaster City Council alongside first-time candidate John Hursh. Bakay and Arroyo were endorsed by the Lancaster City Democratic Committee. While Hursh did not receive formal backing, he has been publicly supported by Sorace and Committee Chair Marshall Miller.

Democrat Ahmed Ahmed is unchallenged for a two-year City Council seat.

Independent candidates have until Aug. 1 to file nomination papers with the Lancaster County Board of Elections.