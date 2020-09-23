LITITZ POLICE

DUI

LITITZ: Andrew Ober, 39, of Lititz, was charged following a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Broad Street on Sept. 17. Ober was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drug paraphernalia for which he was also charged, police said.

EAST COCALICO POLICE

BURGLARY

EAST COCALICO TWP: Chad Hefter, 37, of Morgantown, and David Johnson, 49, of Reading were charged with multiple counts of burglary, criminal trespass, theft and criminal conspiracy for his role in two burglaries of Phillips 66, a convenience store on North Reading Road, police said. Hefter and Johnson allegedly stole $13,651 worth of cigarettes and an additional $2,200 in total during the two burglaries on July 30 and Aug. 21, police said.

MANHEIM TWP. POLICE

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP: Jessica Martin, 35, of Lancaster, was charged Sept. 21 with theft for allegedly stealing $316.17 in merchandise from the Target on Fruitville Pike on Sept. 8, after turning herself into police, police said.

STRASBURG POLICE

INDECENT EXPOSURE

STRASBURG: Ricky Martin, 60, of Strasburg, was charged Aug. 31 with indecent exposure, stalking, harassment and related charges as result of multiple incidents along the 100 block of West Main Street in Strasburg, police said.