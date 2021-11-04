Opposition to a proposed large-scale duck barn in Colerain Township wasn’t enough to oust two township supervisors who were on Tuesday’s ballot.

Two write-in candidates, who oppose the incumbent supervisors’ handling of the proposed 40,000-bird operation, admitted defeat on Wednesday.

“It wasn’t even close,” said Jeffrey T. Spangler, one of the two challengers. “I never had the idea in my head that we would win. It seemed like too long of a shot. But I thought it would be closer.”

Incumbent Supervisor Scott Shoemaker received 451 votes in the race against write-in candidate Andrew Orechovesky for a six-year term. The other incumbent, Robin Church, received 450 votes in the race against Spangler for a four-year term, according to unofficial results posted Wednesday by the Lancaster County elections office.

Though write-in votes likely won’t be tallied until later this week, the challengers conceded Wednesday that the pool of uncounted write-in ballots isn’t large enough to overcome the incumbents’ leads.

By his count, Orechovesky, a Republican, estimated that fewer than 650 people turned out to vote Tuesday in Colerain Township. He said he was disappointed with the outcome.

“We thought it would be a much closer race,” he said.

Shoemaker, the board of supervisors’ current chairman, expressed a feeling of relief knowing that he has most likely been re-elected.

“The people spoke,” Shoemaker said, adding that he too expected a closer race.

Church shared a similar reaction, noting that she was “quite pleased” with the results.

“I was somewhat concerned,” she said.

Church and Shoemaker said they recognized the proposed duck barn was a potent issue. The farm is proposed for an area zoned for agricultural uses near the intersection of Mt. Eden Road and Liberty Lane.

The farmer behind the project, Dwayne Peifer, has said that constructing a 40,000-bird duck barn would provide a new, necessary revenue stream for his existing dairy operation, which is struggling as dairy producers across the country deal with chronic low prices and oversupply.

But some township residents — many of whom have organized under the name Colerain Cares — oppose the plan, fearing a large-scale duck farming operation will generate bad odors and manure-related pollution that could threaten environmental and public health and potentially reduce property values.

Orechovesky and Spangler said they were inspired to run due to their own concerns about the proposal, as well as a separately planned hog farm, and how it could impact neighboring residents.

That’s especially true because current township leaders are failing to be transparent with residents and to thoroughly scrutinize plans like the ones submitted for the duck barn, said Spangler, who ran as an unaffiliated candidate.

Orechovesky and Spangler were endorsed by the Colerain Cares members.

Supporters of Church and Shoemaker branded the write-in candidate and their backers as anti-farming in fliers circulated in the largely agricultural community ahead of Tuesday’s election.

It’s an accusation that the write-in candidates and their supporters denied, including on Wednesday when Colerain Cares member Becky Kleinz expressed her anger at some of the pre-election rhetoric.

“We feel like there were a lot of falsehoods told,” she said. “It makes me sad and it makes me angry that they felt like they had to go to those lengths.”

Shoemaker was unapologetic, noting that the Colerain Cares members have levied their own criticisms, too.

“They can cry sour grapes all they want,” he said, though he seemed ready to mend fences with the opponents. “We will try to work with them because they are part of the community, too.”

Kleinz said she hopes that the write-in campaign at least served a purpose in showing sitting leaders that they will be challenged if they don’t change the way they do business.

She said members of Colerain Cares plan to continue to attend public meetings, offering criticisms and suggestions for change whenever necessary — not just to the supervisors but to all of the township’s boards and committees.

“We continue,” she said. “This is not the end of us.”

Meanwhile, Peifer’s duck farming project remains in limbo after a majority of members on the township’s Zoning Hearing Board voted Sept. 9 to deny a special exception request, required because of the large number of animals that would be stored in the barn. Peifer has appealed that decision and the case remains active in the county court system.