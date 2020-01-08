More than 5 inches of snow fell in Elizabethtown on Tuesday, according to a National Weather Service report.

While the highest totals were reported in Cumberland and York counties, Elizabethown reportedly saw 5.5 inches of snow from Tuesday’s system.

Millersville University meteorologist Eric Horst tweeted Tuesday that 2.5 inches of snow had fallen at the university’s weather information center.

Official snowfall at the MU Weather Center was 2.5 inches... though reports from around the county range from 2.0 up to 4.5". A few sweet spots near Etown, Ski Roundtop, and South Mtn got 5 to 6 inches. Tomorrow we may see a stray snow shower, then a weekend warm-up... — E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) January 8, 2020

On Wednesday morning, Horst said snow showers and squalls were expanding across central Pennsylvania with a cold front and upper-level system moving through.

“Similar to T-storms, this activity will be hit-or-miss … but places taking a direct hit today can get a quick 1” of snow,” he tweeted Wednesday morning.

Scattered snow showers and squalls expanding across central PA with a cold front and upper-level system moving through. Similar to summer T-storms, this activity will be hit-or-miss...but places taking a direct hit today can get a quick 1" of snow. pic.twitter.com/fgX6AdOJGj — E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) January 8, 2020

Here are snowfall totals from a few places in Lancaster County as reported to the National Weather Service and posted at its website. All were reported between 3 and 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Elizabethtown : 5.5 inches

: 5.5 inches Ephrata : 3 inches

: 3 inches Reinholds : 2.5 inches

: 2.5 inches Sporting Hill (Rapho Township): 1.5 inches

The National Weather Service is calling for a chance of snow showers in Lancaster County on Wednesday, mainly between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

While little or no snow accumulation is expected, the snow could be heavy at times, with a west wind of 14 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 38 mph, according to the weather service.

Snow showers and squalls will continue to ramp up this morning over CPA. Stay alert for rapidly changing visibility and road conditions #PAwx pic.twitter.com/ZUVQVXdaQp — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 8, 2020

Below-average temperatures, then warm-up

Temperatures are below-average for the first time this year and the second time in the past month, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The first snowfall of 2020 caused two-hour delays for schools in Lancaster County.

But temperatures will rise quickly in the following days.

Today's high will be around 37, and tonight's low of 17 would be three degrees below average, the weather service said in a tweet.

"Today is likely to be the first day with below-average temperatures since 12/21/19," the tweet said.

Today is likely to be the first day with below-average temperatures since 12/21/19 in some parts of CPA. The "cool down" won't last long with temperatures forecast to surge +20-30 degrees above-normal on Saturday. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/w4kvKHoig3 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 8, 2020

Temperatures Thursday will be similar, with a high of 36 and a low of 27, before a big surge on Friday and heading into the weekend.

Friday's high will be 53, only to be topped by Saturday's high of 63. The record high for Jan. 11 in Lancaster County is 65 degrees, which was set in 1975, according to the Millersville University Weather Information Center.

Temperatures should start to fall back into the low 50s at the start of next week.