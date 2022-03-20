In 2018, the Lancaster County Drug Task force was in a dire position.

At a budget hearing that fall, then-district attorney Craig Stedman warned that the task force’s funding model, voluntary municipal contributions combined with proceeds from asset forfeitures, was not sustainable. John Burkhart, head of the unit at the time, backed him up.

“It’s very hard to run this unit not knowing what kind of cash flow you’re going to have from year to year,” Burkhart said. “Sometimes we feel like we’re the asset seizure task force, because we’ve got to go out, we’ve gotta maintain ourselves through seizing assets.”

Unknown at the time, prosecutors allege, Burkhart stole more than $33,000 of seized assets in that year alone, funds law enforcement officials desperately needed to fund ongoing operations.

For nearly two years, one of the biggest unanswered questions in Lancaster County was how did $150,000 in cash seized from drug dealers go missing.

Since the June 2020 announcement by District Attorney Heather Adams that thousands of dollars was missing from the drug task force safe in a “likely internal theft,” questions about the investigation were usually brushed off with a standard answer: “Investigators from the state Attorney General’s office are looking into it; we have no update at this time.”

Two years of speculation ended Tuesday with the release of a grand jury report that describes, in great detail, how the person charged with the thefts allegedly stole not $150,000, but at least $200,000 over a five-year period.

It was an inside job, after all, the report alleges, carried out not by a rank-and-file officer assigned to the task force but by the top official running it – Burkhart.

“All of that money should have been destined for deposit so that it could have been used to help battle the drug epidemic,” a grand jury presentment said. “Instead, it went into John Burkhart's pocket.”

But how exactly were the funds stolen? The grand jury’s report provides a detailed look into how and why Burkhart allegedly stole thousands intended to fund the war on drugs.

Stolen envelopes

The Attorney General’s office, which ran the investigation to avoid a conflict inside the county prosecutor’s office, alleges that Burkhart took money from the drug task force in two ways: stealing envelopes of cash from the unit’s safe, and skimming cash from deposits before they were handed off to the county treasurer.

When there is suspicion that cash or other valuables was obtained through the proceeds of a drug crime, Pennsylvania law allows those assets to be seized and put to use by law enforcement. The process is called civil forfeiture, and cash or other assets purchased with drug money, like cars or jewelry, can be taken.

A court must rule on whether the asset can be taken from its owner under the civil forfeiture law before law enforcement can use the assets.

The grand jury report revealed that pre-forfeiture cash was being kept in envelopes in a large safe in the drug task force office. The safe had no security cameras watching it, nor was a log kept of when and why it was being opened or by whom. And although another detective knew the safe’s combination, Burkhart was the only one regularly accessing it, the report said.

More than a month after Burkhart was fired for allegedly falsifying paperwork in a 2019 drug case, the unit’s new lead detective discovered that three envelopes of cash seized from Jordan Morales were not in the safe; together, they were believed to contain about $28,000.

Task force members went on to discover that more envelopes containing cash were also missing, while some envelopes were found to contain less cash than initially reported. In total, an audit of the safe determined that $151,033.97 was missing from envelopes related to 13 cases.

When confronted about the missing Morales money, Burkhart initially told Detective Greg Macey that, to his knowledge, the envelopes were in the safe. But the next day Burkhart said some envelopes might be at the unit’s evidence warehouse, the report said.

Three envelopes were later discovered at the warehouse, but members of the drug task force testified to the grand jury that it was not normal procedure for them to be kept there. While the report does not directly accuse Burkhart of placing the envelopes in the warehouse after the theft was discovered, it notes that the district attorney’s office had neglected to ensure he turned over his key after he was fired and no security cameras were in position at the time to capture every person accessing the site.

The grand jury report alleges that Burkhart took advantage of the fact that only he and his deputy had access to the safe, and investigators learned that the deputy rarely opened it. That near-exclusive access allowed Burkhart to allegedly steal from evidence envelopes without much concern that other task force officers would detect the thefts, the report alleges.

Skimmed cash

The report also detailed how Burkhart allegedly stole cash when the task force seized funds held in bank accounts. Banks holding those funds would issue a check to the county, which in turn would write a new check for the same amount that Burkhart would convert to cash that would be held in the evidence safe.

Later, when convictions or agreements resulted in a final forfeiture order finalizing the seizure of the cash, Assistant District Attorney Cheryl Ondechek would ask Burkhart to pull the corresponding envelopes from the safe so the cash could be deposited in a county account.

Burkhart, Ondechek and another employee would count the cash and ready it for deposit. But once the count was finished, no one except Burkhart recorded the grand total, and Burkhart was solely in charge of making the deposit with the county treasurer, the report said.

According to the grand jury report, Burkhart did not tell the treasurer’s office what the grand total was either. Instead, he provided “ballpark estimates” of how much cash he would be bringing over.

Somewhere between the counting of the funds and Burkhart’s depositing with the treasurer's office, money went missing, the report says. In one instance, Burkhart told the treasurer’s office he would be bringing over roughly $250,000 dollars, but what he ended up turning over was $237,980.43. The grand jury later determined that the actual deposit should have been $268,093.63, suggesting $30,113.25 had gone missing.

“Calculations or administrative errors cannot explain these deficiencies,” the report said.

Multiple instances of deposits being short over the years were discovered, and the Attorney General’s office alleges that in total Burkhart skimmed more than $55,000 from the deposits.

'Obvious Motive'

Burkhart’s bank records also provided insight into the alleged theft.

According to the report, there were dozens of instances of cash deposits into his bank account during the time he was leading the drug task force. In total, between 2014 and 2021, Burkhart deposited $169,406 in cash, despite there being no indication he had any “legitimate source of supplemental cash income.”

The account also revealed a possible motive for the thefts. According to the Attorney General's office, Burkhart had been under financial stress since the time he joined the Drug Task Force in 2011. The 2011 divorce decree from his first marriage required him to give $650 from each paycheck to his ex-wife, which would leave him with about $700 per paycheck.

In 2013, Burkhart began receiving a monthly pension benefit of $3,379.67 from his time as a Lancaster City police officer, although $767.77 of that went to his ex-wife.

A review of his bank account found that he was "barely breaking even at the end of each month," and witnesses testified to the grand jury that "Burkhart often complained about being in debt and discussed the fact that he was financially strained."

"Thus, the grand jury's review of Burkhart's bank account provided obvious motive to corroborate the already abundant evidence of Burkhart's pattern of theft," a criminal complaint against Burkhart reads.

Burkhart remarried soon after his divorce, and the grand jury report notes that he and his new wife shared a bank account.

So far, Burkhart is the only person charged with the crime and prosecutors said they do not expect to charge anyone else. He turned himself in voluntarily on Tuesday and was released on unsecured $25,000 bail. His attorney is Hobie Crystle, a Lancaster trial lawyer who ran unsuccessfully for district attorney in 2019, losing to the current prosecutor, Heather Adams.

Adams and her office, which run the drug task force, are essentially witnesses in the case. The prosecution will be conducted by lawyers for the Attorney General’s office. Barring a plea agreement, Burkhart’s trial could be months away, even as long as a year.

Burkhart surrendered to authorities on Tuesday, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12 before Magisterial District Judge Bruce Roth. He has not yet entered a plea but previously told LNP | LancasterOnline he did not take the money.