Medicine and musicals aren’t an obvious duo.

But for Dr. Hayley Ryan, a family practice physician who recently joined the team at WellSpan Family Medicine — Trout Run in Ephrata Township, the two fields represent major driving factors in her life.

Ryan grew up in a family of performers. Her late father, Steve Ryan, was an actor who appeared on “Arrested Development” as J. Walter Weatherman and “The West Wing” as Miles Hutchinson. Her mother, Wendy, is a Latin jazz pianist. Her sister, Rebecca, is a dancer.

And Ryan herself is a performer, too: most recently with improvisational group River Crossing Playback Theater, and as a singer in the barbershop group Vocal Harmonix. In her spare time, she and her husband are avid-theater goers, enjoying major productions like “Hamilton” in New York City to local shows at the Fulton, Ephrata Performing Arts Center and Prima.

While most of Ryan’s work is typical of a family doctor with a focus in obstetrics, a recent certification in performing arts medicine is a step towards bridging her two worlds together. That includes identifying and preventing repetitive motion injuries for instrumentalists and dancers, vocal chord issues for singers and more.

“I think it would be neat to be able to be a primary care physician that performers felt like they could go to more preventively for things... not just quick fixes to get them through that performance, but how they can better maintain their health and better be able to do their art,” Ryan says.

Hometowns: Rowayton, Connecticut, and South Pasadena, California.

My family consists of: “My mother, Wendy; a younger sister, Rebecca; late father, Steve; husband, Justin Hopkins, a writing professor at Franklin & Marshall College.”

Pets: “A cat, Penny Lane. I was more of a dog person as a kid, but she’s very dog-like.”

A favorite theatrical production from recent memory: “Comedie Francaise’s production of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” in Paris, France.”

First job: “Togo’s, a sandwich restaurant.”

A book I’d recommend: “‘Cutting for Stone,’ by Abraham Verghese.”

A podcast I’d recommend: “‘The West Wing Weekly’ and ‘The Nocturnist.’”

A TV show I’d recommend: “‘Fosse/Verdon.’”

Something I always have in my refrigerator: “Probably some kind of cheese. I am a very big fan of cheese.”

Guilty pleasure: “The really, really dark chocolate torte from Zig’s Bakery at Central Market.”

The best part of my job: “The relationships. The thing that’s wonderful about family medicine is you can really maintain these relationships through people’s various transitions in their lives, as opposed to only taking care of someone during one portion of their life.”

What I love about Lancaster: “I think it’s so well-located to get to other major cities … The quality of life here is so high, especially given the cost of living, and just the diversity of people.”