When Joann Brayman was getting ready to finish a lengthy career at Armstrong World Industries, she made a graphic of goals for retirement.

One of the biggest circles was community and giving back, she said in a recent interview.

“I've been so fortunate. I had a fabulous career at Armstrong … Now it's time to take the tools that I have, the skills that I have and give back to the community,” said Brayman. The 65-year-old was hired by the company in 1976.

In her new role as board president of the Boys & Girls Club, she said she gets to do just that.

Brayman first joined the board about 12 years ago. She left after a few years after due to a heavy workload as Armstrong's global vice president of marketing.

But about a year before her 2017 retirement, she got a call from the club's executive director Karen Schloer who asked if she was ready to return.

“I said, ‘As a matter of fact, I am. The timing is excellent,’” Brayman recalled saying.

With her arms resting on a chessboard table at the Water Street clubhouse during a recent interview Brayman spoke with excitement about the future of the organization.

Home: Manheim Township.

Family: Husband Alan, two grown children and three grandchildren, ages 10, 2 and 1

Favorite vacation spot: Delaware beach

Hobbies: Golfing, going to the gym, crafting

Two items always in my fridge/freezer: Greek yogurt and coffee ice cream

What I like about Lancaster County: “It has that small town feel but all of the advantages of a big city - great restaurants, great places to go, great theater, great festivals. But you go to the grocery store and you see five people you know.”

I wish more people knew about the Boys & Girls Club: There are four locations: three in Lancaster (on Water, Lemon and South Ann streets) and one in Columbia.

Favorite time to be at the Boys & Girls Club: Dinner is served every evening to about 100 kids per clubhouse.

Something people might not know about me: Went to eight different schools growing up, including four different schools in high school. “I had to be flexible and open to new situations and new people.”

Role model: My dad. “He had two daughters, and he was always so positive, so supportive, so encouraging. I knew he believe there was nothing we couldn't do.”

Why the Boys & Girls Club matters: “These kids are the future of Lancaster. That's why it counts. It's not just for them individually. It's for the community as well.”