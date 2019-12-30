The Fulton means a lot to Nicole Hackmann. That’s where she met her husband, Nathaniel Hackmann, when they were both in “Beauty and the Beast” in the fall of 2016. (He played the ridiculously arrogant Gaston and later played the title role in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”)

The two settled down in Lancaster and had their son, Alexander. Hackmann decided to move into development and now, she is the director of donor relations and the Breakout Performance Campaign at the Fulton.

Part of her job is to keep donors happy and informed about the renovations now taking place at the historic theater. That means lots of tours, so a hard hat is part of the wardrobe.

She hasn’t left acting totally behind. She’s in the cast of the Fulton’s “T’was the Night Before Christmas.”

Hackmann is passionate about the Fulton and its place in her adopted city.

“The Fulton is a national treasure,” she says. “It is such a gift to be part of the community caring for the theater and preserving it for future generations.”

I was born in: “New Orleans, Louisiana.”

I live in: “The west end, by Franklin & Marshall.”

My very first job: “My dad is an attorney, and my sister and I spent many high school summers filing documents at my father’s law office and answering the phone.”

I am excited about the Fulton renovations and construction because: “Of the tremendous opportunities for increased gathering spaces for Lancaster and beyond.”

What I am most impressed about in the renovations: “The entire team’s commitment to historical preservation and passion for every detail ranging from water conservancy with our Blue Roof to our guest artist comfort, increased restrooms to brick repointing!”

How will the renovations affect visitors to the Fulton during construction: “We actually hope that construction will have minimal impact on our audiences. However, there will be challenges that we all face. Our incredible volunteers and front of house staff are prepared to make sure our guests are taken care of in every way.”

What I love about Lancaster: “Being a native New Orleanian I love and appreciate Lancaster’s dedication to the arts and food. Being able to walk downtown for Sips and Bits and First Fridays reminds me of home with live music, celebration and a vibrant community spirit just waiting to be discovered around each corner.”

My favorite book or play: “Shakespeare's ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream.’”

If I could invite three people, living or dead, to a dinner party, who would they be: “Mozart, my paternal grandfather, Phil, Elaine Stritch and Barbara Cooke — that’s four but I saw Elaine and Barbara in a concert together before they passed and they were quite the pair.”

The wisest thing anyone told me: “My father likes to quote song lyrics as teaching moments. Two of his favorites: Mick Jagger “You can’t always get what you want but if you try sometimes you get what you need.” AND from the musical “Mame:” “Life is a Banquet and most poor suckers are starving to death.” Both quotes have stuck and I found myself quoting Mick Jagger to my son — his eye roll was as big as mine at his age!”

Favorite meal: “Growing up in New Orleans, food is threaded throughout my childhood and life. So I don’t have one answer. But if hard pressed: In Lancaster — French fries, Belvie Bread and a grilled Caesar with steak tips from Belvedere Inn. In New Orleans — trout amandine from Galatoires. And ice cream no matter what time of day.”