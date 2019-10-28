You could call it a happy accident or say it was meant to be.

Shelly Behrens isn’t exactly sure which one led to her career in field hockey, but either way, she’s grateful.

“It was honestly just about accidental participation,” said Behrens, who’s been the field hockey coach at Millersville University since 2008. “I think it’s funny, but I also feel like I’m blessed.”

When her family moved from New Jersey to Elizabethtown, Behrens was in the third grade and found a new group of friends to play softball with over the summer. Come fall, “they were doing a sport with a stick and a ball and I had zero idea.” Not knowing the rules, she tried playing goalie, and it stuck.

Behrens’ playing days at Lower Dauphin led her to a full scholarship to Old Dominion University, where the Monarchs won a national title. Then came a career in coaching and, in 2014, an NCAA Division II championship with Millersville.

After three PSAC and two Division II Coach of the Year awards, Behrens is in her 12th season with the Marauders and entered the year as the university’s field hockey coach with the most wins all-time. Through their first 15 games of this season, the Marauders (11-4) ranked third nationally, while Behrens career record stands at 160-81.

Four-sport athlete: “I played four sports in high school — field hockey, basketball, volleyball and the field events in track and field — and I was in the band. I had to pick between the band and field hockey and, smartly, I went with field hockey. I was actually offered a partial softball scholarship to Shippensburg. I played field hockey and lacrosse at ODU.”

Coming to Millersville: “I left a full-time job for a part-time head coaching job and people thought I was crazy. I just really wanted this job. The opportunity to come home was also a big driving reason.”

Family support: “My family sacrificed a lot for me to pursue field hockey and I owe them a ton. They’re in the stands for warmup and they give me too many suggestions, but I know I’m lucky and I’m so appreciative.”

Natitude: “I am a big (Washington Nationals) fan. My college roommate’s nephew is (Nationals first baseman) Ryan Zimmerman. How can you not be a fan of Zim? It’s been fun to watch them, and I always compare them to us. Sometimes they don’t have a chance of doing anything and they find a way to figure it out, and I feel like that’s been my teams at Millersville. Each team just finds a way to figure it out and do what’s right for them.”

Away from the game: “Usually, most of my summer is spent at the beach and the Outer Banks. That’s my place to just catch my breath — anything near the water.”

Marauder for life: “I see myself finishing my career here at Millersville. Honestly, why would I want to leave? I’ve been really blessed. You wouldn’t have thought Millersville Borough, that’s where you want to be, but it’s the place I want to be.”