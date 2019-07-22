While Lancaster County has remained steadfast in its opposition to gambling in Lancaster County, the industry has seen explosive growth statewide over the past two decades.

However, without the resistance of citizens like Dianne Berlin, Pennsylvania might have turned more into what she’s called “Pennsyl-Vegas.”

The 78-year-old Penryn resident has led crusades against gambling as well as drunken driving for more than 25 years. She has served in leadership roles locally and nationally for organizations including Pennsylvanians Against Gambling Expansion, the National Coalition Against Legalized Gambling, and the National Coalition Against Gambling Expansion.

Education?

Bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Bloomsburg State College.

Where are you from, and where were you raised?

Born and raised in Berwick.

Occupation?

I was an elementary teacher at John Beck in Brunnerville until I stopped to be a stay-at-home mom.

Tell us about your family.

My very supportive husband (Gary) encouraged my volunteer efforts (even though there is no pension for volunteers). We have two grown children, Jill, who has been a compassionate, fundraising asset to several nonprofits, and Eric, an accomplished trumpeter. We also have two grandchildren, Justin and Stella.

What are three words you use to describe yourself?

A prevention advocate.

What gets you out of bed every morning?

Curiosity, opportunities and the hope for miracles.

What’s the best and worst thing that’s happened to you this year?

Worst — Our home for 44 years burned to the ground. (No one was hurt). Best — Being on the receiving end of the generous services of numerous volunteer fire companies, EMTs and the Red Cross who came to our aid when our house burned. In addition, finding the overwhelming, deliberate, unselfish goodness and kindness of so many people who have reached out to us in so many ways. We have been very humbled with all of this.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

How did you get involved in anti-gambling efforts?

I was on the board of the United Methodist Witness in PA (the advocacy arm) when there was a push for riverboat gambling. With very little money, we formed a coalition with members of the various faith groups, good government groups, environmental groups, mission groups, as well as other groups and individuals called PAGE (Pennsylvanians Against Gambling Expansion). We successfully stopped expanding gambling efforts by well-financed gambling interests for 16 years.

Tell us your biggest success story as part of your advocacy work.

Being a part of holding off slot machines in Pennsylvania for 16 years in our statewide coalition, PAGE.

What modern convenience can’t you live without?

Probably the internet because of the convenience of rapid sharing of useful information and connecting with people who are far away on Skype or FaceTime.

What other causes are you passionate about?

Years before I got involved in the gambling issue, I was very active in the issue of alcohol and other drugs. I was invited to the White House Conferences for a Drug Free America as a member of the parent movement and was named an Outstanding Contributor to them. I also received two governor’s Parents As Partners Awards. All lost in our fire.

What do you love most about Lancaster County?

The way that so many reach out to help others when there is a need and leaders coming from many directions to stand up to make Lancaster not just a good place to live, but to prevent unnecessary harmful elements and make it an even better place to live and raise children.