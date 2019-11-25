Mary Ann Robins says she and her Native American community have a lot in common with the Plain sect people with whom she works.
The Conestoga Township resident is a liaison to the Plain sect community for WellSpan Health, working in Ephrata and New Holland.
And, as November is National Native American Heritage Month, she is also celebrating her Onondaga and Seneca tribal heritage.
The mutual care within tight-knit families is something Robins feels Amish and Old Order Mennonites have in common with Native people.
“A lot of my values as a Native person — family, trust, community — always transcends within (the Plain) community,” Robins says.
Robins, 68, grew up on the Onondaga Reservation near Syracuse, New York, with the given name Skewayquas, which means “medicine light.” After working as a medical technologist in Massachusetts, she was an interpreter in the Wampanoag history program at the Plimoth Plantation living history museum.
Since moving to Lancaster County in 1989, she has worked in health physics at the Peach Bottom nuclear plant and been an assistant to a midwife. She also has helped develop cultural and educational programs and spurred activism in the Native community as president of the Native nonprofit Circle Legacy Center.
She hopes people will think twice before saying things such as, “Are you a full-blooded Native?” or “You don’t look like an Indian” to Native Americans.
“When you think about Natives throughout history, they’re not considered people,” Robins said. “They’re considered quarters, halves, eighths and sixteenths. ... Natives are identified as Natives by a government rule that says you must be one quarter or more to be considered a Native. What other race in this whole world has this? That’s been in place throughout history.”
Education: A bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in physics.
Family: Husband Derek and son Eliezer; cats Lily and Little One. Another son, Michael, passed away in 2007.
Growing up, I wanted to be: A doctor or a type of caregiver.
First job: Medical technologist at Tufts New England Medical Center.
The best thing about my job: Serving and helping the Plain sect community.
The most challenging thing about my job: Helping them navigate technology.
What I would most like people to understand about the Native American community: We are all humans, all individual nations within the U.S.
What you'll always find in my refrigerator: Blueberries and strawberries.
A book I'd recommend: “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas” by John Boyne.
A TV show I'd recommend: “Doc Martin.”
The best movie I've seen recently: “The Thick Dark Fog,” a documentary about Native Americans’ experiences in government boarding schools.
Favorite music: Queen and Led Zeppelin.
Guilty pleasure: Of course, hot chocolate.
Best gift you’ve ever received: My children.
Person I'd most like to have dinner with: Actor Richard Armitage.