In the Spotlight: Mable Hershey rescued struggling personal care home in Columbia

The thought of vulnerable people losing a safe, caring place to live spurred Mable Hershey, the wife of a retired farmer, to come to the rescue of a personal care home in Columbia that two years ago was on the verge of closing.

Hershey and her husband, John, of East Donegal Township, reorganized the 30-bed Cherry Street Guest Home as a nonprofit, renamed it Our Home of Hope and called on the community to help them renovate and bring the aging building up to code.

Today, the licensed facility is on more stable footing.

“Many of our residents do not have family members who could care for them,” said Hershey, 79, who chairs the board of directors. “Someone had to care. At Home of Hope, our residents are family.”

But challenges remain because of the gap between what the residents who receive monthly Social Security disability payments can afford to pay and the actual cost of their room and board.

“The income from residents is not enough to pay staff competitive wages and keep the home in repair,” Hershey said.

What has made a difference so far, Hershey said, are contributions from businesses and community members who helped with renovations and furnishings and who continue to make tax-deductible gifts that help the home meet an annual budgetary gap of $4,500 per resident.

But the home’s long-term viability remains a question mark. Hershey admits she worries about sustainable funding and the transition to new leadership.

Family: Three children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Occupation: "We farmed on my husband’s family farm, and I was privileged to be an at-home mother."

Dream vacation: "We went to Australia and New Zealand, where I made a bungee jump of 150 feet when I was 63."

I’m trying to improve at: "Being able to enjoy retirement and not be so busy."

Three words that describe me: "Committed, dedicated, faithful."

Best advice I received: "Treat others as you would want to be treated."

Childhood dream job: "I wanted to be an airline stewardess so I could afford to see the world."

Favorite books: “'Jesus Lives' and 'Jesus Calling' by Sarah Young."

What you'll always find in my refrigerator: "Milk and eggs."

What I like best about Lancaster County: "I love the country and having been able to raise my children in a rural setting."