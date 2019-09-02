Craig Good, 58, is a mechanic and owner of Good’s Auto Service in Lititz. His dad, Bob, started the business in 1967, and Craig grew up around the garage sweeping floors by the age of 12.
He took a mechanic’s position at the garage after graduating from Warwick in 1979. And he bought the business from his dad in 2002.
Now a third generation of the Good family is a technician at the shop. Craig’s son, Austin, is a mechanic whose been working for his dad for the last three years.
Family: Wife, Gwen, son Austin, 28, and daughter Alyssa , 24.
Things you picked up from your dad (Bob Good died in 2015): “Learning how to be a mechanic but also learning how to be a businessman and a boss. ... My dad taught me how to earn a living. I never wrote out a resume. I never wrote out a job application.
“This is the only job I’ve ever had. This is it. Auto mechanics is something that you learn by doing. And I learned working alongside my dad.”
Biggest changes over the years: “We are continually going to school. The technology today, the cars are getting so complex. ... You need to have intelligence. You need to have skill.”
Toughest part of your job: “The hardship that I feel when I need to let a customer know that a costly repair is required.
“Today can get quite costly and when the customer is having financial difficulty, paying for repairs can create anxiety.
“We have also been seeing a lot of cars lately that will not pass state inspection due to rust issues, again often a surprise to the customer and not a very good conversation to hold.”
Most fulfilling thing about your job: “I think it’s the fact that what we do really matters. People need reliable transportation. I’ve had this conversation with my mother a number of times. She’s a big football fan. I asked her, ‘If NFL players go on strike, what kind of impact would that have?’ I said mom, ‘What if all the auto mechanics would go on strike? What impact would that have?’”
Tougher being a mechanic or the boss: “Being in the position that I’m in today where I’m running the business, there are times when I do miss the hands-on mechanical part of it. And if I need to go over and do an oil change, I need to do a tire repair, I need to do this or that, I actually enjoy doing that. It’s almost like a break.”
Neatest car you’ve worked on: “We’ve worked on some cool muscle cars over the years.”
Hobbies: “I enjoy boating on the Chesapeake Bay and that has led into water skiing, and I also do snow skiing. And I enjoy photography.”
Something people would not know about you: “Since the time that my children were young, my wife and I have been involved with teaching children at our church, Trinity EC in Lititz.”