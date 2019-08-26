Falon Doutrich started running in college as a way to stay active after being a year-round athlete in high school.

Now at 30 years old, she has qualified for the amateur U.S. team competing in the ITU World Final Triathlon Championship in Lausanne, Switzerland, at the end of this week.

“Never in a million years did I think that doing races here in Lancaster County would have qualified me for this,” she said.

As a young girl, Doutrich said she loved watching triathlons on television. After college, she signed up to run one triathlon and, “from there I fell in love,” she said.

Doutrich, of Gap, participates in an array of races throughout the year — from 5 kilometer runs to at least two half marathons a year.

“I’m so nervous and so excited at the same time,” she said of her upcoming participation in Switzerland.

Doutrich will compete in the 30- to 34-year-old age group in the sprint triathlon — a half mile swim, a 13-mile bike ride and a 3-mile run.

From: Gap.

High School: Pequea Valley, Class of 2007.

College: York College of Pennsylvania, Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Coaching: “Five years with Girls on the Run, two years as junior high assistant basketball coach at Pequea Valley.”

Church: “Freedom Life Church, in Christiana.”

Volunteer work: “Girls on the Run, Freedom Life Church Kids Ministry & Welcome Team, co-chair Freedom 5k, co-chair Night to Shine, VBS (vacation Bible school).”

Why I coach at Girls on the Run: “I believe that Girls on the Run is important because it brings girls in our community together to unite them in finding their unique strengths and abilities while inspiring them to be healthy, confident and empowered. I have been coaching Girls on the Run for five years, 10 seasons, and I also sit on the Girls on the Run of Lancaster Junior Board.

“My hope and prayer is in doing triathlons and other races, to inspire young girls and others in my community to chase after their dreams, set goals to achieve those dreams and never give up on yourself even when life gets hard and obstacles get in the way.”

Last book I read: “To be honest, I don’t read a ton of books, however I like to listen to books when driving! The last book I finished listening to in my car was ‘Undaunted: Daring to do what God has called you to do!’

“I also enjoy reading articles and magazines that relate to triathlons and also help me in my job working with high school students.”

What I enjoy to do when not running: “Spending time with my niece and nephew, being with my friends and family, being outdoors, getting coffee with friends, doing crafts and being goofy!”