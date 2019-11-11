Millersville University has about 7,800 students, making the campus bigger than some of the boroughs throughout Lancaster County.
John Tintera is student senate president and is serving his second year-long term on campus. Now a senior, Tintera originally got involved in student government because he was denied funding to attend a conference. He felt the committee acted against its own policies so he joined student government to try to make a positive change and bring consistency to decisions.
He joined the Student Government Association and soon won a position as a general executive. He later served as chief justice before running for president.
Tintera was re-elected for a second term as president in March.
Hometown: Havertown, Delaware County
Education: Haverford High School
Family: Partner, Jessica Crilley; parents, Lisa and JB; sisters Savina, Madison and Courtney.
What does being Millersville's senate president involve?
“The president presides over all general and executive SGA meetings, conducts two office hours a week, meets with the university president on a regular basis, represents the student body at a variety of university and state system events and committees. In addition, I am an advisor to the Millersville University Council of Trustees and MU Alumni Association. I am also a board member of Student Services Inc. Board of Directors and Student Lodging Inc. Board of Directors.”
The best part of my job is:
“Being able to connect with students, faculty, staff and community members to create a positive change in our society.”
The hardest part of my job is:
“Two words. Time. Management.”
What is your major at Millersville?
“I am a dual major in Education and Government and Political Affairs.”
What is your plan after graduation?
“I would like to work for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”
My dream vacation:
“Spending time with my friends and family at Brigantine Beach, N.J. “
Three words that describe me:
“Energetic, passionate and driven.”
What is a cause you care about?
“I deeply care about issues that affect the youth in our society, specifically improving our public education system.”
What is the best advice you received from your parents?
“Do the right thing because it's the right thing to do.”
How do you like to unwind?
“I enjoy going home and reading the newspaper while listening to The Platters or Frank Sinatra on my record player.”