It was the Women’s Movement of the 1960s and 70s that led Lancaster County solicitor Chris Hausner to the legal profession.
“In the 1970s law was not a traditional career option for women, and I liked to read, write and, of course, talk, all of which are good traits for lawyers,” Hausner said.
Now Hausner represents the interests of all county residents.
Originally from Chester County, Hausner moved to Lancaster after graduating from Duquesne University in 1980. She lives in East Hempfield Township.
She was a law clerk for Court of Common Pleas Judges Wilson Bucher and Ronald Buckwalter, and, in 1982, she took a position with the law firm Russell, Krafft & Gruber. She was hired by the county in 2016.
Hausner said while she originally aspired to be a prosecutor, her years in the private sector gave her a breadth of experience.
“ ... It was work I did for the (Lancaster) Airport Authority and the (Lancaster County) Convention Center Authority that provided the most experience in municipal work,” She said. “All of the past broad-based experience has been very helpful in the county solicitorship position.”
Family: “Husband of 11 years, Mike Zuber, step-daughter Adrian and three grandkids, ages 7 to 14.”
The best part of my job: “The people I work with and the diversity of the work.”
My favorite parks: “For state parks, it is Ricketts Glen. For county, Theodore Parker (Natural Area in Colerain Township).”
I’m trying to improve at: “Being better organized and less self-centered.”
Three words that describe me: “Impatient, personable, funny.”
The hardest part of my job: “Too much to do in too little time.”
A cause I care about: “Empowering women.”
What you’ll always find in my refrigerator: “Plain 2% yogurt, frozen cherries and peaches: all together, a great breakfast.”
First job: “Working in home furnishings at J.C. Penney in King of Prussia. I still know more than the average person about window treatments.”
How I like to unwind: “Watching Netflix, playing solitaire on my iPad, sometimes simultaneously.”
Most essential tool for doing my job: “Communicating with other county employees. While I use the phone and computer constantly, often a face-to-face meeting is the best way to get things accomplished.”