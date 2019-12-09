Christmastime is upon us, and with it comes many indicators: Nativity scenes, trees, “ugly” Christmas sweaters, even red cups.
But for Chris and Yana Brink, the season marks their religious reflection and a labor of love for one special indicator — lights.
For the last two years, the Brinks have brought their drive-through Christmas Spirit Light Show to Lancaster County.
Now in its third season (and its second at Clipper Magazine Stadium), visitors can drive through a mile-long spectacle of color-changing lights, centered by a towering spiral Christmas light tree.
In addition, a portion of the show’s profits goes to the nonprofit Aaron’s Acres, which provides recreational programming for children and young adults with special needs.
“It’s one of the few things that gets the attention of teenagers to get off their phones,” Chris Brink said.
Home:
1860s farmhouse in Middletown.
Family:
Yana: “We have three silly, wild and beautiful kids who keep us busy — Ruehl 9. Amelie 7, and Silas 4. Our youngest has Down syndrome. For us that means he has extra joy, extra enthusiasm, extra fun, and extra energy for us to love! He’s a special adventure that keeps us on our toes.”
Where to make wreaths, terrariums and more in Lancaster County: 20+ DIY workshops to check out in December
How did you meet?
Yana: “Age-old love story: I was friends with Chris’ older sister, and Chris developed a crush on me. After many years of friendship, we fell in love.”
What do you both do for a living?
Chris: “I bring home the bacon as a mechanical engineer in Middletown, Pa. Yana cooks the bacon and does the heavy lifting at home: i.e. running the household and taking care of three kids. She’s also an artist.”
Hobbies:
Chris: “We love to create and design together (think light show!)”
How did the idea of a Christmas light show come about?
Chris: “We went to a drive-through light show while we were visiting family in Nashville and we loved it so much that we were inspired to make our own! We love Christmas!”
Favorite Christmas song:
Yana: “Hands down, our favorite song is Nat King Cole, ‘The Christmas Song.’”
Favorite Christmas movie:
Yana: “Home Alone 2” & “Elf,” followed by “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
Chris: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
What do you love most about the holidays?
Yana: “We love being with family. We love the traditions that we carry on with our family; decorating cookies with our kids and our friends, cutting down our Christmas tree with our in-laws, and watching Christmas movies together. With the light show, we have the joy of bringing families together to enjoy a fun holiday experience, and for them to make new memories. We hope that the light show will become a favorite tradition for families all over the area.”
People would be surprised to know:
Chris: “We made all the elements in the light show by our own two hands in our basement and living room. We built control enclosures, bent steel, learned to weld, wired every structure and learned programming systems.”
Any New Year’s resolutions?
Yana: “SLEEP and go on more dates.”